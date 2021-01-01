Matchday LIVE: Man City host Wolves, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool & Man Utd all in action

It's an absolutely jam-packed roster of fixtures today too. While there are no champion clashes in France or Spain, both Bayern Munich and Manchester City are firmly in the thick of things, while deposed Serie A holders Juventus too will be out to bolster their flagging fortunes.

Elsewhere, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund will all be looking to get stuck into the festive action early - oh, and there's also the small matter of Steven Gerrard's return to Anfield.

Today's order of play is as follows:

1230: Manchester City v Wolves

1430: Bayern Munich v Mainz 05

1430: VfL Bochum 1848 v Borussia Dortmund

1500: Arsenal v Southampton

1500: Chelsea v Leeds United

1500: Liverpool v Aston Villa

1700: Venezia v Juventus

1730: Norwich City v Manchester United

(All times GMT)