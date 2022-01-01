Matchday LIVE: Liverpool host Villarreal in UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg

Liverpool v Villarreal

And you may ask yourself, "Well, how did I get here?"

That's a good question, and one we are happy to provide the answers to!

For Liverpool, their path to the Champions League semi-finals has felt a little on-rails at points - they swept imperiously through Group B, winning every game against Atletico Madrid, Porto and Milan, before knocking out Inter and Benfica, with only the former providing a scare, on the road here.

Villarreal on the other hand - well, they've done it tough and they've done it superbly. Second in Group F behind Manchester United - the side they edged in the Europa League Final last term - they were handed the tough draw of Juventus in the last-16 - and when they shocked them, were given Bayern Munich as a false reward too.

But with two European kingpins dispatched, can the Yellow Submarine make it a third major scalp?