Matchday LIVE: Liverpool face Real Madrid in epic Champions League final clash

Join us for LIVE updates from the Champions League final at the Stade de France - will it be the Reds or Los Blancos celebrating at full-time?

Updated
Liverpool’s most important player?

2022-05-28T17:10:09.322Z

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane get the goals and Alisson helps to keep them out at the other end of the field, but is Virgil van Dijk the Reds’ most important player.

GOAL provides an answer to that question here.

Mentality monsters

2022-05-28T17:04:28.803Z

Liverpool and Real Madrid have shown themselves to be the cream of a European crop in 2021-22, with the Reds and Blancos showing that they boast the talent and mental toughness to overcome any challenge.

What sets them apart from the rest? GOAL takes a look right here.

Real Madrid team news

2022-05-28T16:44:12.545Z

The Blancos like to name their side early, to avoid any more unwanted leaks, and today is no different.

No surprises in the starting XI, with Bale and Hazard among those hoping to be given an opportunity to make an impact off the bench.

Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live!

2022-05-28T16:43:04.489Z

The day is finally here – the 2022 Champions League final is set to see Liverpool and Real Madrid lock horns for the right to be considered the best club side in Europe.

Who will prevail? Will the Reds get their hands on a seventh continental crown or will the Blancos savour triumph number 14?

We are about to find out and you can stay across the best of the build-up, action and reaction with GOAL’s rolling blog.