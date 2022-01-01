Matchday LIVE: Liverpool face Arsenal in Carabao Cup semi

Atletico Madrid have been beaten 2-1 in their semi-final clash against Athletic Club after a dramatic finish.

An Unai Simon own goal appeared to set the hosts on their way to victory, but Alvarez levelled in the 77th minute with a powerful header.

The visitors edged in front via a Williams strike four minutes later, and Atletico saw Jose Gimenez sent off late on as they tried to find a way back into the game.

Athletic Club will now face Real Madrid in the final, with the Blancos having seen off Barcelona 3-2 in the other semi.