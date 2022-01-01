Matchday LIVE: Chelsea host Chesterfield in FA Cup, Barcelona & Real Madrid also in action

5 mins - Chelsea 0-0 Chesterfield
Unsurprisingly the Blues have started on the front foot, Lukaku swweping a chance over the bar from a Ziyech corner.
Expect this theme throughout the game tonight.
We're underway
In both England and Spain
Teams are out at Stamford Bridge
It's a packed house at Chelsea - clearly the FA Cup is still a big draw around these parts.
Those home fans will be expecting a big, easy win today - but let's see...
We're almost ready to get underway
Just a few minutes from kick off in London and Granada, what are your score predictions for tonight.
Special shout-out to anyone following the blog tonight while isolating due to Covid. Especially Ben.
Chelsea won't sell Lukaku, says Geremi
Most of the recent conversation around Chelsea has concerned Romelu Lukaku's controversial interview criticising Tuchel's tactics - however he starts tonight and former Blues midfielder Geremi feels the striker will stay at Stamford Bridge.
Asked by GOAL whether Lukaku made a mistake, Geremi said: “I was a bit surprised.
“I didn’t watch him at the training ground but on the pitch, after the match against Tottenham, he was sharing the victory with the fans. He was giving 100 per cent.
“Also for the club, it is not good to keep players that don’t have motivation and ambition. But when I look at Lukaku, maybe there was a misunderstanding or misinterpretation of what he has said.”
FA Cup round up
If Chesterfield were to win tonight, it would arguably be the biggest FA Cup shock ever - but we have had some upsets already.
Newly rich Newcastle United started new signing Kieran Trippier, but were stunned at home by third-tier Cambridge United.
Chesterfield will be inspired by fellow non-league sides Boreham Wood and Kidderminster, who have already reached round four by beating league sides AFC Wimbledon and Reading, respectively.
Barcelona XI to face Granada
Barcelona XI to face Granada
💪🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/GobZB5lzgt
Chelsea XI to face Chesterfield
A fascinatingly mixed XI selected by Thomas Tuchel tonight - young defender Lewis Hall and third-choice goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli make their debuts, while Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech all start.
Chelsea XI to face Chesterfield: Bettinelli; Hudson-Odoi, Christensen, Sarr, Hall; Saul, Kovacic; Ziyech, Pulisic, Lukaku, Werner
Welcome to tonight's live blog
We've got some huge FA Cup and La Liga action to bring you
Good evening, and welcome to GOAL's live coverage of today's action.
Plenty of enticing games in prospect, with Champions League holders Chelsea facing non-league Chesterfield in the FA Cup, among several evening fixtures.
There's also some big games in Spain, with Barcelona travelling to Granada in La Liga, before Real Madrid host Valencia later.
We'll have all the latest from those games, plus updates from other matches around Europe.