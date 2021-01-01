Matchday LIVE: Southampton vs Burnley, Newcastle vs Spurs, Man Utd vs Brighton & all today's football

The Ings factor ⭐️
Southampton and Burnley go into their game locked level on points, but Burnley have an edge in the form table, having gone unbeaten in their last three fixtures - including a win over Everton at Goodison Park.
Though the Saints won in the FA Cup against Bournemouth last time out, their league form has been disappointing. Nevertheless, they may have a psychological edge, having won the reverse game in September, while the return of attacking duo Danny Ings and Theo Walcott is a welcome boost.
Some good news...
Today's games may be played behind closed doors, but there was some good news earlier today with the announcement that fans would be allowed at the Carabao Cup final. 🙌
While Wembley won't be packed, a limited number of spectators will be in attendance, with the UK authorities and EFL using the game between Man City and Tottenham as a test event.
🚨 Southampton vs Burnley teams🚨
The XIs have been announced for today's first game in the Premier League.
Here is the Southampton XI, which sees the return of Danny Ings and Theo Walcott:
🔙 @theowalcott— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) April 4, 2021
🔙 @IngsDanny
The #SaintsFC side to line-up against #BurnleyFC: pic.twitter.com/80hbjGQbrY
And here is Burnley's XI:
LINE-UP | Here is how the Clarets line-up against Southampton this afternoon. ⬇️— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 4, 2021
Chris Wood partners Matej Vydra in attack, with Dwight McNeil and Johann Berg Gudmundsson on the flanks. 👊#SOUBUR | #UTC | @eToro
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Good morning and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!
We'll be bringing you all the action from today's games, including:
• Southampton vs Burnley (12 noon)
• Newcastle United vs Tottenham (2:05pm)
• Aston Villa vs Fulham (4:30pm)
• Union Berlin vs Hertha Berlin (5pm)
• Man Utd vs Brighton (7:30pm)
• Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid (8pm)
And more!
(All times BST)