Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Tuchel still pushing for Rice deal & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Christian Pulisic is pleased with the way Chelsea have moved on from their FA Cup final defeat to Leicester.

The Blues can still seal a top-four finish in the Premier League and the Champions League trophy this season and Pulisic is feeling optimistic.

"It is a lot of games but we’re used to it, we’ve been doing this for months now," he said. "Obviously it was a disappointing result in the FA Cup but I’m really happy we could put things in our own hands in the Premier League. So today we go out and we need a good win and we move on from there. We have it all left to play for this season and hopefully we can do well."