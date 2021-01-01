Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Blues linked with Pjanic move & live updates from Stamford Bridge

With his winning penalty against Leicester, Jorginho is now Chelsea's top goalscorer for the season.

After the match, he said: "I was so happy to score and I’m really pleased to be top goalscorer.

"It was such an important goal for the team, we are a strong group and I’m just so glad that we could get the three points. I was really focused when taking the penalty and I’m very happy to have scored for my team.

"Of course, it was amazing to have the fans back and this is what football is all about. You could really sense the atmosphere and the passion from the Chelsea fans and having them back is really good.

"It’s a big game on Sunday now, and it won’t be easy against Aston Villa but we know what we have to do to achieve our goals.

"We know how important this game is going to be and we will work really hard from now until then to prepare right for the match. We need to be in the top four and to get into the Champions League for next season."