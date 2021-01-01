Champions League group stage draw LIVE: Man Utd, Barcelona, Real Madrid & more learn opponents

IN FULL: Champions League 21-22 groups
There are some very interesting match-ups 🤯
So what does the Champions League 2021-22 group stage look like?
Group A: Man City, PSG, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge
Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan
Group C: Sporting, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas
Group D: Inter, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff Tiraspol
Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kyiv
Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys
Group G: Lille, Sevilla, Red Bull Salzburg, Wolfsburg
Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg, Malmo
Matches get under way on September 14, so not long to wait!
Who won the Player of the Year awards? 🥇
Of course 💪
Men's Player of the Year: Jorginho (Chelsea)
Women's Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
Who won the Coach of the Year awards? 🏅
Who else?!
Women's Coach of the Year: Lluis Cortes (Barcelona)
Men's Coach of the Year: Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)
And all the teams are out!
Haaland crowned Forward of the Season
Men's Forward of the Season: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)
Women's Forward of the Season: Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona)
The groups are shaping up nicely now 😍
Here are the midfielders of the season!
Men's Midfielder of the Season: N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)
Women's Midfielder of the Season: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
Pot 2 teams are out!
Things are getting interesting 🔥
The best defenders last season were...
Men's Defender of the Season: Ruben Dias (Man City)
Women's Defender of the Season: Irene Paredes (PSG / Barcelona)
Pot 1 teams have been drawn
Here's how they look so far...
Best goalkeepers awards go to...
Men's Goalkeeper of the Year: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)
Women's Goalkeeper of the Year: Sandra Panos (Barcelona)
Here comes Branislav Ivanovic and Michael Essien
Not long to go now.
The official assistants have arrived!
"With Romelu Lukaku back they are well prepared to do back-to-back titles," says Essien about Chelsea's chances. "And hopefully they can do it."
Will they be lucky charms for the Blues?!
'A great example of how teamwork saves lives'
Denmark doctor Morten Boesen said: "A lot of people helped us that night and I think it's a great example of how teamwork saves lives.
"Naturally the most important thing is that Christian is alive."
UEFA president's award presented to Denmark
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has paid tribute to Simon Kjaer, the Denmark national team and medical team for their incredible response to Christian Eriksen's life-threatening medical emergency at Euro 2020.
"They showed us that human life is more important than anything and put things into persective for all of us," said Ceferin.
"They more than deserve this award."
Simon Kjaer said: "I would like to say thanks for this award on behalf of the entire Danish team. Thanks a lot for this award. We appreciate it."
A truly emotional moment and thankfully Christian Eriksen's life was saved. ❤️
But first, a look back at last season
Nothing like a good montage to get the blood pumping.
We had some memorable matches, with the likes of Chelsea, Man City, Paris Saint-Germain et al providing plenty of fireworks! 🎆
Hopefully some more in store!
There's that music! 🎶 😍
The reassuringly familiar tones of the Champions League song ring out and we are ready to get started with Laura and Pedro.
Less than five minutes to go... ⏳
Here's a reminder of the seeding pots!
Just 15 minutes to go! 🚨
Time to get yourself a cup of tea or a lemonade and settle in.
And while you're waiting, maybe read the latest big story?
Manchester City in talks to sign Ronaldo from Juventus
Who'd have thought, eh?
Football royalty arrives 👑
History has already been made 🇲🇩
In qualifying for the Champions League group stage this season, Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol have made history as the first team from their country to achieve the feat.
They overcame Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb in the play-offs, winning 3-0 on aggregate to book their place in the last 32.
The full breakdown of national representation is as follows:
Spain has five teams.
England, Italy and Germany have four representatives each.
There are three teams from Portugal.
France and Ukraine have two teams each.
The Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Belgium, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden and Moldova each have one representative team.
Who will win the UEFA awards? 🥇
As well as the draw, UEFA will be crowning the winners of the individual awards today.
Chelsea duo Jorginho and N'Golo Kante are in the running for Player of the Year alongside Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.
Italy's Euro 2020 mastermind Roberto Mancini is among the nominees for Coach of the Year along with Thomas Tuchel and Pep Guardiola.
Check out the full list of nominees here!
The champs are ready 🏆
Just under an hour to go before things kick off in Istanbul.
Could we see this group? 🔮 👀
This is the sort of group that could happen 😳
Pot 1: Manchester City
Pot 2: Paris Saint-Germain
Pot 3: Ajax
Pot 4: AC Milan
What do the seeding pots look like? 🔢
Much permutation ⁉️
There are four seeding pots.
Pot 1️⃣ features the reigning champions Chelsea and Europa League winners Villarreal as well as the champions of the six highest-ranked associations.
Pots 2️⃣, 3️⃣, and 4️⃣ are then populated according to a club's UEFA coefficient rank.
You can see the seeding pots below.
NOTE:
- Teams from the same association cannot be drawn together.
When is the draw? ⏰
Set your reminder!
The Champions League group stage draw ceremony will begin at 5pm BST (12 noon ET).
Chelsea legends Branislav Ivanovic and Michael Essien will assist with the draw, continuing the tradition of having notable former players involved.
It's Champions League draw day! ⚽️
So here it is, another Champions League group stage draw. 🎉
The qualification phase of the 2021-22 tournament is complete and we know which 32 teams will play in the groups.
But who will face off against who? 🤔
Goal will have all the details from the draw, which is being held in Istanbul, so stay tuned!
