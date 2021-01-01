Champions League & Europa League knockout stage draws LIVE: Man Utd, Real Madrid, Barcelona & more learn opponents

The Europa League knockout stage draw is slightly different this year, with the group winners advancing directly to the last 16. The group runners (seeded) up play against the eight third-placed teams from the Champions League (unseeded) in a knockout play-off round to see who advances to the last 16.

Here's how we are looking:

SEEDED TEAMS

Real Betis

Braga

Dinamo Zagreb

Lazio

Napoli

Olympiacos

Rangers

Real Sociedad

UNSEEDED TEAMS