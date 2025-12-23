This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Africa Cup of Nations
team-logoBurkina Faso
Stade Mohamed V
team-logoEquatorial Guinea
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Burkina Faso vs Equatorial Guinea AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find Burkina Faso vs Equatorial Guinea live, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today. 

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN Sports
🇬🇧 UKChannel 4
🇨🇦 CanadabeIN Sports, Fubo, Fanatiz
🇦🇺 AustraliabeIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect
🌍 South AfricaMaximo, SuperSport, DStv, SABC
🇦🇪 UAEbeIN Sports
🇮🇳 IndiaFancode

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Burkina Faso vs Equatorial Guinea kick-off time

Team news & squads

Burkina Faso Latest News

Burkina Faso’s strengths are concentrated at opposite ends of the pitch, with Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba anchoring the back line, while Sunderland’s Bertrand Traoré and Brentford winger Dango Ouattara provide the main attacking threat.  

Equatorial Guinea Latest News

For Equatorial Guinea, much of the focus remains on Emilio Nsue, who continues to be their standout figure, while Mallorca midfielder Omar Mascarell plays a crucial role in bringing balance and control to the centre of the pitch.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links

Africa Cup of Nations - Grp. E
Stade Mohamed V

Burkina Faso vs Equatorial Guinea Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • B. Traore

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

BUR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

EGU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BUR

Last 3 matches

EGU

1

Win

2

Draws

0

Wins

1

Goals scored

0
Games over 2.5 goals
0/3
Both teams scored
0/3

