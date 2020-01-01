‘There was a chance’ - Mourinho reveals he was close to joining Newcastle as he calls himself 'a little Magpie'

The legendary manager has confirmed that he has an affection for the St James' Park side because of former boss Bobby Robson

manager Jose Mourinho admits that he holds a soft spot for ahead of the clash between the clubs on Sunday.

The former boss was given his big break by Sir Bobby Robson at , and he retains a great deal of respect for the St James’ Park outfit as a result, even describing himself as “a little Magpie”. Indeed, Mourinho admits that he was once close to moving to the north east side.

“It's a club I feel connection with because of Mr Robson, it's a simple as that,” Mourinho explained to Sky Sports. “He had a huge passion for Newcastle and his area, Durham. He had it in his heart. So, through him I have become a little magpie!”

Asked if he might have followed Robson to Newcastle when the late manager moved to Newcastle in 1999, Mourinho replied: “At the time I was already eyeing a different direction. Mr Robson always knew that I wanted to give everything that I could to him, but at the same time he also knew I had my eyes in a different direction - but yes, there was a chance.”

Refreshed by the additions of Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser, Jamal Lewis, Jeff Hendrick and Mark Gillespie, Mourinho believes that his Spurs side will face a great test.

“They managed to get some important players, that's for sure,” he said, considering the failed takeover bid from a Saudi Arabian-led consortium.

“I could even feel Steve's happiness when he was speaking about the new players. It's been a really good transfer window for them so I don't believe there has been a negative impact.”

Tottenham are seeking to build on their victory over last weekend, in which Mourinho’s men came from a goal down to secure a 5-2 win over their hosts, with Son Heung-min grabbing four goals, all of which were assisted by Harry Kane, who capped his display off with his side’s fifth.

In midweek, they won a tough match against Shkendija in the , with Son and Kane again scoring the decisive goals. They had been due to face Leyton Orient in the just days earlier, but that game was called off because of a coronavirus outbreak at the League Two club.