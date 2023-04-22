More problems for the Lionesses! Barcelona and England right-back Lucy Bronze forced off with suspected knee injury against Chelsea

Barcelona and England full-back Lucy Bronze had to be taken off during her team's Champions League clash against Chelsea with an apparent knee injury.

Bronze suffered knee problem after playing pass

Right-back hopped off the field in second half

Could miss second leg & World Cup approaching

WHAT HAPPENED? The right-back hopped off the field midway through the second half as she appeared to injure her knee after playing a pass in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final tie at Stamford Bridge. Despite the loss of the defender, Barca went on to win the match 1-0 through an early goal from Caroline Graham Hansen.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England star Bronze, 31, has suffered several serious knee injuries over the years and had to have an operation in the early stages of her career. She will hope this issue is not long-term with the World Cup fast approaching. Fellow Lionesses defender Leah Williamson has been ruled out of the tournament with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Barca will hope Bronze's injury is not serious and that she will be able to feature in the second leg clash against Chelsea on April 27. Ex-Liverpool and Manchester City star Bronze has been a key player for the Catalan club, playing 27 times across La Liga and the Champions League.