Lionel Scaloni explains decision to drop Rodrigo De Paul from Argentina squad and hopes Leandro Paredes sees suspension reduced

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Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has explained his decision to omit midfielder Rodrigo De Paul from his latest squad while hoping Leandro Paredes has his suspension reduced. Speaking after extending his contract until the 2030 World Cup, the tactician insisted both veterans remain in his plans.

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Midfield veterans remain in contention

Scaloni addressed the midfield pair's absence during Thursday's press conference after Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia officially announced his new deal running until July 2030. While De Paul was left out of the November camp for technical reasons, Boca Juniors playmaker Paredes is currently serving a 10-match FIFA ban alongside a $90,000 fine. Nevertheless, the manager stressed that neither player has been permanently discarded by La Albiceleste.

Generational shift opens youth pathways

Following Lionel Messi's international retirement, the coaching staff have entered a rebuilding phase after De Paul only featured in the icon's farewell match against Benin on October 7 during the previous window. Leaving the experienced campaigner out this month allows the hierarchy to evaluate emerging midfield talents such as Maximo Perrone, Nico Paz and Franco Mastantuono.

Dismissing suggestions that the veteran's international career is over while challenging him to rediscover his peak level, Scaloni said: "The door isn't closed to Rodrigo De Paul. We need the best version of him. We want to see other young players."

World Cup brawl triggers sanction

Meanwhile, his fellow midfielder was hit with a heavy sanction for violent conduct after the final whistle of the 2026 World Cup final defeat by Spain, where he was caught choking and shoving defender Eric Garcia before flooring Gavi. Although team-mate Nahuel Molina recently saw his seven-game ban reduced to four on appeal, FIFA's Appeals Committee rejected the national federation's bid to shorten Paredes' punishment earlier this month.

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Reiterating his close bond with the suspended star during Thursday's media briefing, Scaloni added: "Leandro Paredes knows I care about him a lot and that he has a lot of quality. He has to compete at his best. The doors are open for him. He's an important player here. I hope they lift his suspension."

Swiss court appeal awaits resolution

Following that rejected appeal, the Argentine federation announced last weekend they will take Paredes' case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland. With FIFA counting friendlies and official CONMEBOL fixtures, missing November's clashes against Uruguay and Costa Rica after sitting out October's games with Bolivia, Burkina Faso and Benin takes him to five matches served. Unless his challenge succeeds, five games of his ban will remain.