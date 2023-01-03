Lionel Messi warned Aguero to 'stop drinking' after Argentina's World Cup final win - but former Man City forward didn't listen

Sergio Aguero has revealed Lionel Messi told him to stop drinking during Argentina's World Cup celebrations but he would not listen to his friend.

Argentina win World Cup

Aguero joins in celebrations

Angers Messi with his drinking

WHAT HAPPENED? Aguero joined up with the Argentina squad at the World Cup and even shared a room with his good friend and former teammate Messi in the build-up to the final. The former striker also made sure he was involved in Argentina's celebrations after Lionel Scaloni's side beat France in the final. However, the former striker has revealed he upset Messi with some of his behaviour.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I drank a lot but I didn't eat. We were world champions. If something were to happen to me, let it be there," he said on Twitch. "Leo [Messi] got angry and told me "stop". How stop? We are world champions, so happy..."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aguero was forced to retire prematurely from professional football at the age of 33 due to a heart condition. It was a sad end to a superb career for the striker but he did get involved in Argentina's World Cup triumph. Aguero was spotted at Argentina training at the World Cup and also got to lift the famous trophy. The former Man City man also won over $8,000 after betting on Messi to win the Golden Ball.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT MESSI? The Argentina captain has now returned to club side PSG but it's not yet clear when he will return to competitive action. PSG's next game is a French Cup clash against Chateauroux on Friday.