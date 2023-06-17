Lionel Messi could make his US debut against Premier League big hitters Arsenal in MLS All-Stars clash

Lionel Messi could play his first game in the United States for the MLS All-Stars against Arsenal in pre-season.

Messi has joined Inter Miami

MLS All-Stars play Arsenal in July

Messi may be picked

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi's move to Inter Miami sent shockwaves around the football world as he had been expected to follow Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia. He has yet to be pictured in the US but he could be called up to play for the MLS All-Stars exhibition team when they play the Gunners in pre-season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The All-Stars will go up against Mikel Arteta's side on July 20 in Washington DC, and Messi could be added to the side, managed by Wayne Rooney. It remains to be seen if Messi will be available for selection, having been allowed to miss Argentina's clash with Indonesia next week to go on holiday.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Messi could make his Inter Miami debut against Cruz Azul on July 21 and excitement is so high that tickets are being sold for massive fees as fans aim to get a glimpse of one of the greatest footballers of all time.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? He will have a short break and is then likely to travel to the US to make his debut.