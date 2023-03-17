Lionel Messi tipped to stay at PSG & sign new contract as Christophe Galtier insists he IS happy in France

PSG forward Lionel Messi has been backed to stay in Paris by manager Christophe Galtier as talks between the Argentine and the French club continue.

WHAT HAPPENED? With the World Cup winner's contract due to expire at the end of the season, rumours have circulated as to whether he will stay at PSG or move elsewhere, with former club Barcelona cited as a potential destination. But Galtier admitted he wants his star man to stay in Paris.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I know that Leo and the sports management talk a lot. I don't know the ins and outs of the discussion. As for whether Leo should stay, that's everyone's will. Leo is happy in the locker room," Galtier said at a press conference.

"He is decisive, he scores goals. He is an important player. With his age, he trains every day. He is happy to have his partners play. Regarding his future, it is far too early to know what will happen."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's next move has been the subject of much speculation. Barcelona haven't ruled out a reunion with their club legend. Meanwhile, Inter Miami are reportedly preparing a massive contract offer to lure Messi to MLS. The player reportedly expressed his desire to stay in Paris last December.

WHAT NEXT? Messi's contract expires at the end of the season. Until then, he will be heavily involved as PSG push for a Ligue 1 title. Their campaign continues on Sunday, when they welcome fifth-placed Rennes to the Parc des Princes.