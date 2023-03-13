Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos contract talks on hold as PSG look to SLASH costs with mass transfer exodus

Paris Saint-Germain are set to let up to seven players leave the club this summer amid fears of heavy sanctions for financial fair play breaches.

Ramos, Messi talks on hold

Up to seven players could leave

Club want to avoid further FFP sanctions

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG were hit with a hefty €10 million (£8.8m/$10.7m) fine for FFP violations after the 2020-21 season, as well as a €45 million (£39.7m/$48.3m) suspended punishment for any future infractions. The Paris club have a number of bloated contracts on their payroll this year, and are reportedly willing to let a number of players go in order to balance the books. They have also put contract negotiations with Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi on hold, according to L'Equipe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG will face punishment once again this year if they fail to get rid of some hefty salaries. Carlos Soler, Renato Sanches, Fabian Ruiz and Juan Bernat are all in danger of being offloaded. Meanwhile, a handful of players out on loan are also likely to go, including Gini Wijnaldum, Keylor Navas and Leandro Paredes, who are at Roma, Nottingham Forest and Juventus respectively.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG have reportedly made renewing Messi's contract a priority ahead of the 2023-24 season amid interest from MLS, and the two parties came to verbal agreement to keep the Argentine in Paris in late December. However, the exact finances are yet to be sorted.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? PSG are potentially looking at a mass summer clearout. Until then, they will continue to battle in Ligue 1, starting with a clash with Reims on March 19.