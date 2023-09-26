Lionel Messi misses Inter Miami training ahead of U.S. Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo

Lionel Messi was absent from Inter Miami's training session on Tuesday as his team prepare for the U.S. Open final against Houston Dynamo.

Inter Miami set to take on Houston Dynamo

Messi a doubt due to injury

Was absent from training session

WHAT HAPPENED: Messi remains a doubt for the U.S. Open Cup final due to an injury sustained on international duty with Argentina. The team trained on Tuesday ahead of the match but Messi took no part in the session. The World Cup winner was spotted at the training ground, however he was captured talking on the phone rather than being put through his paces on the pitch.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Miami will be hoping Messi can play some part in the final as he's made a huge impact since arriving in the summer from PSG. Messi has already helped his new club lift the Leagues Cup and victory over Houston Dynamo will add another trophy to Miami's cabinet. Tata Martino will offer an update on Messi's fitness ahead of the game at a press conference.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT'S NEXT? Inter Miami face Houston Dynamo in the U.S. Open Cup final on Wednesday at the DRV PNK Stadium.