'Lionel Messi, we are waiting for you' - PSG star sent threatening message by gunmen in attack on family store in Argentina

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi received a threatening note from gunmen who attacked a supermarket in his hometown Rosario on Thursday.

Food store "Unico", located in the Lavalle district, is owned by the family of Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, who is also a native of the Argentinian city.

Police were called to the scene after a reported 14 shots were fired at the store's shutters and front door in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Two individuals on a motorbike were seen fleeing the scene, after leaving a sinister message for the PSG forward.

"Messi, we are waiting for you," the note read. "Javkin is a drug dealer. He is not going to look after you."

The messages refers to Rosario's mayor, Pablo Javkin, who after the incident spoke out on the level of violence and need for more policemen in a city where crime is on the rise.

Rosario is the largest city in Argentina's central province of Santa Fe, 300 kilometres (186 miles) north of Buenos Aires.

No people were harmed in Thursday's attack, but significant damage is thought to have been done to the store.

Messi won FIFA's The Best Men's Player 2022 at an awards ceremony in Paris on Monday, having led his nation to their third world crown in Qatar.

Neither he nor Roccuzzo have commented yet on the incident.