Lionel Messi magic missing as Inter Miami win streak snapped by New York Red Bulls defeat

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Inter Miami saw their impressive three-match winning streak come to an end on Saturday night following a disappointing 2-0 defeat against the New York Red Bulls. Despite the introduction of Lionel Messi in the second half, the Herons were unable to overturn an early deficit at the Red Bull Arena.

Advertisement

Casemiro nightmare costs Herons early

The evening got off to a disastrous start for the visitors in Harrison, New Jersey, when a defensive lapse handed the hosts an early advantage. Just seven minutes into the contest, former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro inadvertently diverted the ball into his own net while attempting to deal with a dangerous cross from Cade Cowell. The Brazilian veteran’s failed clearance set the tone for a frustrating outing for Cristian “Kily” González’s side.

Despite holding 62.5% of the possession, Inter Miami struggled to turn it into chances, while New York created the better openings with 18 shot attempts. The loss marked a significant setback for the club, who had been in excellent domestic form prior to their trip to the East Coast.

The result was a bitter pill to swallow for González, who watched his side control large spells of the game without the necessary cutting edge. Miami managed only two shots on target, highlighting a rare lack of precision in the final third.

Advertisement Advertisement

Messi return fails to spark comeback

Related Topics

All eyes were on Lionel Messi as he started the match on the bench following a whirlwind week of travel. The Argentine icon had recently visited Spain to accept the prestigious Princess of Asturias Award for Sports in Oviedo, a journey that necessitated a managed approach to his minutes. González introduced the league’s top scorer in the 56th minute, hoping the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner could replicate his usual heroics and salvage a point for the Florida outfit.

Messi, who entered the game with 25 MLS goals to his name this season, immediately improved the tempo of Miami’s play. He showcased his trademark vision with a defense-splitting pass that led to Miami’s best chances, though his teammates were unable to convert. The result ended a run of 13 straight games for club and country in which Messi had scored or assisted.

Advertisement

The decision to rest the talismanic captain from the start was planned in advance. González said it had been agreed beforehand, with the aim of avoiding any injury risk with another match coming on Wednesday, while still giving Messi some minutes. The manager added that Messi performed well, as always, but the hosts stayed organized and Miami could not find a way through.

Late drama seals Miami fate

Advertisement

As the clock ticked towards full-time, Inter Miami threw everything forward in a desperate search for an equaliser. They came agonizingly close late on when substitute Telasco Segovia struck the crossbar following a Messi pass. It was to be their final major opening before New York put the contest out of reach for the chasing visitors.

In second-half stoppage time, Emil Forsberg converted a precise pass from Cameron Harper to make it 2-0. The goal sparked celebrations across Red Bull Arena and ensured there would be no late miracle for Messi and his teammates.

Advertisement

González looks to Wednesday

The defeat leaves Miami second in the Eastern Conference, 15 points behind Nashville, who clinched the Supporters’ Shield earlier in the day. New York, meanwhile, moved into a playoff position with three games of the regular season remaining. González’s side will now look to bounce back quickly as they prepare for a midweek clash against FC Cincinnati, with the final stretch of the regular season and playoff seedings coming into focus.