No Lionel Messi, no problem! Leonardo Campana and Facundo Farias lead Inter Miami to massive win over Sporting KC

Even with superstar Lionel Messi gone on international duty, Inter Miami simply can't stop winning games.

Campana nets twice for Miami

Farias joins him on the scoresheet

Messi-less Miami pick up massive win

TELL ME MORE: Led by two goals from Leonardo Campana and one more Facundo Farias, Inter Miami took down Sporting KC in a 3-2 win to make it 12 games unbeaten since Messi arrived. This was the club's first game without the Argentine, who recently scored a stunning free kick for his country, but they kept the good vibes going with a statement win.

After Sporting KC opened the scoring in the ninth minute on a goal from Daniel Salloi, Inter Miami fired back with two goals of their own from Campana, who scored from the penalty spot in the 25th before adding another just before halftime. Newcomer Farias made it 3-1 in the 60th minute, and Miami will be glad that he did as Alan Pulido's late goal wasn't enough to help Sporting KC to victory.

THE MVP: With one Leo gone, the other stepped up as Campana was the man of the moment for Miami. The 23-year-old Ecuadorian striker watched Messi sink his own national team from afar earlier this week, but he responded with two goals of his own to help overcome the Argentine's absence. Campana burst onto the scene with Miami and remains a key piece for the club, who can continue to dream about the postseason.

THE BIG LOSER: Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia has had several physical clashes over the years, and his latest helped let Inter Miami back into the game. With his side up a goal, Melia clattered Campana, giving Miami just the break they needed to get back into the game.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT MIAMI? Inter Miami will visit Atlanta United on September 16 as they look to continue their push towards the postseason.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐

