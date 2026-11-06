Lionel Messi makes final decision on Inter Miami future as Neymar reunion speculation intensifies

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Lionel Messi has reportedly made a definitive call on his immediate playing career following intense speculation regarding a romantic return to his roots in Argentina. Despite emotional ties to his boyhood club, the legendary forward remains fully committed to his current project in Major League Soccer.

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No return to Argentina for Messi

Messi has no intention of leaving Inter Miami CF for a winter loan spell in Argentina, effectively ending talk of a temporary move back to South America. Following speculative reports linking the 39-year-old icon with a January switch to his boyhood club Newell's Old Boys, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that there are no active negotiations regarding such a deal.

The Italian journalist was firm in his assessment of the situation, stating: "No chance for Messi on loan." Romano further noted that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is determined to fully honor his current contract, which is set to run through December 2028. Sources close to the club have even suggested that the Argentine international remains highly open to exploring a further contract extension with the MLS franchise when the time is right.

Future plans and roster changes

Speculation over a potential Messi-Neymar reunion is intensifying as the Brazilian's future at Santos remains uncertain. The 34-year-old winger is approaching the end of his contract, fuelling suggestions that Inter Miami could use upcoming roster compliance windows to bring the legendary Barcelona "MSN" trio of Messi, Luis Suárez and Neymar back together in MLS. Such a move would represent one of the most significant recruitment drives in the history of North American soccer.

Despite the background noise and ongoing investigations regarding past transfers, the mood inside the Inter Miami camp remains focused and optimistic. Teammates have frequently noted that Messi's day-to-day competitive drive has set an uncompromising standard in the locker room, transforming the culture of the franchise since his debut.

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This leadership has positioned the Herons as formidable contenders as the MLS Cup playoffs approach. With a settled family life and a clear path forward in Miami, the Argentine legend seems content to finish his illustrious career at the highest level in the United States.

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Immediate impact on the pitch

While rumors regarding Messi to Newell's Old Boys have dominated social media, the player himself has remained focused on his duties in Miami. The forward recently produced another masterclass to guide his side to a vital 2–1 comeback victory over the New England Revolution. After a sluggish first half left Miami trailing, Messi delivered a deft header to set up Germán Berterame for a 69th-minute equalizer before striking the game-winner himself in the 83rd minute.

The victory successfully propelled Inter Miami into second place in the Eastern Conference standings, moving them just one point ahead of New England with one round remaining in the regular season. More importantly, the result guarantees the Herons an automatic qualification spot in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup. This provides Messi with another opportunity to challenge for international silverware, as MLS representatives look to break the historic dominance that Liga MX clubs have held over the tournament for decades. The club's postseason ambitions now rest firmly on the shoulders of their captain.