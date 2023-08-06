'Might have been difficult in another place' - Lionel Messi 'enjoying his football & life' at Inter Miami after snubbing Barcelona and Al-Hilal, says Javier Mascherano

Javier Mascherano believes Lionel Messi made the right decision by snubbing a summer move to Barcelona or Al-Hilal in favour of joining Inter Miami.

Mascherano says Miami right choice for Messi

Messi enjoying life on and off pitch

Messi snubbed Barcelona and Al-Hilal

WHAT HAPPENED? Having played with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner both at Barcelona and for Argentina, few players know Messi as well as Mascherano. The former midfielder has hailed his old team-mate as the best in the world, and suggested his move to the U.S. was the best option for his life away from football. Messi turned down a potential return to Barca and a lucrative offer from Saudi outfit Al-Hilal in order to continue his career in MLS.

WHAT THEY SAID: "After the World Cup, Messi has already settled any debate (over the greatest player)," Mascherano said in an interview with Marca. "Messi is the greatest player my eyes have seen. Messi looks very happy in Miami, not only enjoying his football, but in life and with his family, and that’s something that might have been difficult in another place."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has made a great start to his time at Inter Miami, scoring five goals in three appearances. Things look to be going well away from the pitch too, as he has struck up a close relationship with the club's co-owner David Beckham. Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo have both been spotted out for dinner with Beckham and his partner Victoria since their arrival in the United States.

Article continues below

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami!

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Messi signed a two-and-half-season contract that will keep him at Inter Miami until at least the end of the 2025 MLS campaign. The competition is currently in a mid-season break, but Messi is due back in Leagues Cup action with Gerardo 'Tata' Martino's side against FC Dallas on Sunday night.