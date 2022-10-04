All-time La Liga top scorers: From Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to Raul

Ritabrata Banerjee|
Lionel Messi, Cristano Ronaldo, Raul GonzalezGetty Images
Goal takes a look at the top 10 goalscorers in La Liga of all-time...

FC Barcelona legend Lionel Messi left La Liga as its all-time highest goalscorer after 17 years as he joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer from FC Barcelona in the summer of 2021.

The former Barcelona star scored 474 goals in 520 La Liga matches in the last 17 years before leaving Spain to join Ligue 1 giants PSG. Other than being the highest goalscorer in la Liga, the Argentine is also Barcelona's all-time top scorer with 670 goals in 778 matches across all competitions.

Messi is followed by his rival and former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 311 goals in 292 matches. Ronaldo's time in Spain lasted for nine seasons from 2009 to 2018 where he won four Champions League titles and three La Liga titles before moving to Italy to join Serie A giants Juventus in 2018.

Lionel Messi Barcelona 2020-21Getty Images

Other than Messi and Ronaldo, players like Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez and Atheltic Bilbao great Telmo Zarra feature in the list of top goalscorers in La Liga,

Here, we take a look at the top 10 players who have scored the most number of goals in La Liga.

Who are the top 10 goalscorers in La Liga of all time?

PositionPlayerGoalsMatchesYears
1Lionel Messi4745202004–2021
2Cristiano Ronaldo3112922009–2018
3Telmo Zarra2512781940–1955
4Hugo Sanchez2343471981–1994
5Raul Gonzalez2285501994–2010
6Alfredo Di Stefano2273291953–1966
7Cesar Rodriguez2233531939–1955
Karim Benzema

222

4202009-present
9Quini2194481970–1987
10Pahino2102781943–1956