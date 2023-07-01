Lionel Messi could still receive Camp Nou testimonial despite rejecting Barcelona return in favour of Inter Miami move

- Tribute game may reopen Camp Nou
- Tense summer between Messi and Laporta
- President wishes him well in Miami
WHAT HAPPENED? Despite a complicated summer where a fairytale return to Catalonia failed to materialise amid some tense statements from both camps, Messi could still be given the chance to say a proper goodbye to his former home. There was a sign of an easing in relations when Laporta spoke with TV3, floating the idea of a tribute game to Messi when Camp Nou's renovation works are completed.
WHAT THEY SAID: Laporta revealed he had spoken to the player's representatives about the possibility of a testimonial, saying: "I agreed with them to make a tribute. The opening day of the Spotify Camp Nou would be an excellent date."
He added: "Messi wanted to come back to Barca. He had a tough time in Paris. His father told me he he didn't want the pressure. We, the Barca fans, respect that. May he do well in Miami."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona will play their home games next season at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, which hosted the 1992 Olympic Games, while Camp Nou undergoes a much-needed renovation. A return to a full Camp Nou would perhaps provide some closure for the fans and the player. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Messi played out his last 15 months at the club in front of an empty stadium.
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty/GOAL
Getty Images
Kings League
WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The countdown to the World Cup-winner's eagerly-awaited Inter Miami debut continues with a July 21 meeting with Mexico's Cruz Azul currently pencilled in as the big day.