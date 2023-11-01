Looking sharp! Lionel Messi shares behind-the-scenes photos of wife Antonela Roccuzzo and sons before Argentine superstar collected record eighth Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi shared behind-the-scenes photos with wife Antonela Roccuzzo and his three sons before he collected the Ballon d'Or award.

Messi shared BTS photos from Ballon d'Or ceremony

Posted with wife and three sons

Won the Ballon d'Or for the eighth time

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup-winning Argentine captain shared some behind-the-scenes photographs right before collecting his record eighth Ballon d'Or in Paris on Monday.

The images captured beautiful family moments that the superstar shared with his wife Antonela and three sons, Thiago, Matteo, and Ciro.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 36-year-old received the eighth Golden Ball of his career on Monday after guiding Argentina to their third World Cup title in Qatar last year. He also played an important role in Paris Saint-Germain winning the Ligue 1 title in the 2022/23 season.

WHAT NEXT? With the MLS season coming to an early end for Inter Miami after they failed to make it to the playoffs, the Herons along with Messi were supposed to tour China during the offseason. However, on Wednesday the club confirmed that the tour was cancelled due to "unforeseen circumstances in China".