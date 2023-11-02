Lionel Messi's Argentina team-mate Alan Velasco suffers horrific ACL knee injury in MLS playoff match for FC Dallas

FC Dallas star Alan Velasco suffered an ACL tear in his MLS playoff match vs the Seattle Sounders, two months after his first Argentina call-up.

Velasco suffers ACL tear

Played 17 minutes after sustaining injury

8-10 month recovery period

WHAT HAPPENED? In the first minute of action against the Seattle Sounders in their playoff game Monday evening, Velasco went down after sliding into a challenge towards the ball with two oncoming defenders. The injury was neither sustained due to an opponent or the ball, just an unlucky challenge.

Lumen Field, home of the Sounders, is a turf pitch.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Velasco is one of the brightest up-and-coming prospects in all of Major League Soccer, and was even touted for a potential move abroad this offseason. The injury puts a major dent in the plans of the 21-year-old Argentine, and FC Dallas, who now have an even bigger hill to climb this postseason.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “Everyone is sad because Alan is a lovely kid, we all love him, not only for what he brings on the field but off the field he’s an amazing guy and teammate,” said head coach Nico Estévez. “It’s the worst part sports, when any player gets injured. Now, we have to think about his recovery.”

“The doctors found out that he has an ACL tear, and now they're managing a little bit of the timing when he's gonna get surgery,” said Estevez. “He needs to do some things before to prepare his knee to get ready for the surgery, but as soon we can, we can we would like to do the surgery.”

WHAT NEXT FOR FC DALLAS? Velasco's side host the Sounders in game 2 of their best-of-3 series on Saturday, November 4.