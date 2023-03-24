Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo poses in awesome World Cup trophy squad photo with rest of Argentina players' partners

Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo was spotted posing with the World Cup trophy in awesome squad photo with rest of Argentina players' partners.

Argentina won their third World Cup in 2022

Albiceleste hosted Panama in Buenos Aries

Roccuzzo & Messi's kids attend the celebrations

WHAT HAPPENED? The Albiceleste, after bagging their third global crown, beating France in the World Cup final in a penalty shootout, were back in action on home soil against Panama in an international friendly on Thursday. Messi was once again on target with a stunning freekick to lead his side to a 2-0 victory, which further added to the celebratory mood in Buenos Aries. After the match, Messi's family, along with other players' partners and children, came onto the pitch to take part in the celebrations.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 2022 World Cup winners were heard singing “a minute of silence for… France, they are dead”, and also clubbed Brazil into the chant during their wild celebrations with the fans in the stadium. Meanwhile, Emiliano Martinez recreated his lewd Golden Glove celebration by thrusting the trophy in question from his crotch along with other Argentina team-mates.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? Messi & Co. will return to action against Curacao on Monday in another international friendly.