Lionel Messi is ALREADY among Inter Miami's top five goal-scorers after flying start to life in the 305

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi's brace against FC Dallas in the round of 16 of the 2023 Leagues Cup saw the Argentine superstar move fourth in the list of all-time top scorers for David Beckham's fledgling club, as he netted his sixth and seventh strikes of the competition.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi achieved the feat through just four matches, and is now level with team-mate Josef Martinez and former Miami players Lewis Morgan and Rodolfo Pizarro with seven goals. He trails fellow Argentine Gonzalo Higuain by 22 goals as the side's all-time leading scorer. The club was only founded in 2018.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI? Messi and Inter Miami will play the winner between the Houston Dynamo and Charlotte FC's Monday evening clash in a quarterfinal matchup on August 11.