Lindsey Horan breaks Alex Morgan's record as most expensive USWNT player of all time with Lyon transfer

Linsey Horan has become the most expensive player in US Women's national team history after her move to Lyon.

Horan joins Lyon permanently from Portland

Becomes most expensive US player in history

Spent last 18 months on loan at French side

WHAT HAPPENED? Horan has joined Lyon from Portland on a permanent deal until the summer of 2026. The 29-year-old had been on an 18-month loan deal from the American side but now she has joined the French outfit for an initial €250,000 (£215,100), which includes an added bonus of €50,000 (£43,000).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to journalist Asif Burham, Horan's transfer makes her the most expensive in the history of the US Women's National Team, just ahead of Alex Morgan, who signed for San Diego Wave in a deal worth €240,000 in December 2021.

However, Horan's move is the fourth-most expensive deal in women's football, behind Keira Walsh, who joined Barcelona from Manchester City for £350,000 in September 2022, Pernille Harder, who swapped Wolfsburg for Chelsea for a fee in excess of £250,000, and Beth England, who signed for Tottenham from Chelsea in January for £250,000.

DID YOU KNOW? The United States captain, who has scored 27 goals in 128 caps for her country, has scored eight goals in 37 games for Lyon since making her debut in January 2022. In her time with Les Gones, she has won two French Championships, a Women's Champions League, a Trophee des Champions, and a French Cup.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Horan will take part in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July and August.