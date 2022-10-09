Ligue 1 top scorers 2022-23: Mbappe, Neymar, Messi and Jonathan David in the Golden Boot race

Parshva Shah|
Ligue 1 topscorer 3-way splitGetty/GOAL
Which player will end up winning the Ligue 1 Golden Boot this season?

Although Ligue 1 is generally dominated by Paris Saint-Germain, there has been the occasional surprise where players from other teams pulled off the unimaginable.

That was not the case in 2021-22, though, as Kylian Mbappe saw off Wissam Ben Yedder, Martin Terrier and Moussa Dembele to win the Ligue 1 Golden Boot.

Mbappe is among the favourites to win the coveted individual trophy once more this term, but he faces plenty of competition.

There's PSG team-mates Lionel Messi and Neymar who have been scoring at will throughout their careers, there's the aforementioned Ben Yedder and the likes of Jonathan David a Lille and Alexandre Lacazette at Lyon are proven goal scorers, too.

Florian Sotoca Lens 2022-23Getty

And that's not even taken into account surprise packages like Florian Sotoca, Folarin Balgun and Terem Mofi!

GOAL brings you a rundown of the leading goal scorers in Ligue 1 across the 2022-23 season.

Ligue 1 top scorers 2022-23

Pos

Player

Club

Goals

1

Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain

8

=1

Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain

8

=1

Terem Moffi

Lorient

8

4

Jonathan David

Lille

6

=4

Florian Sotoca

Lens

6

=4

Folarin Balogun

Reims

6

7

Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain

5

=7

Mama Balde

Troyes

5

=7

Elye Wahi

Montpeiller

5

=7

Tete

Lyon

5

=7

Martin Terrier

Rennes

5

=7

Habibou Mouhamadou Diallo

Strasbourg

5

Who finished as the Ligue 1 top scorer last season?

Kylian Mbappe is one of the star names in Ligue 1. He has finished as top scorer of Ligue 1 in the last four seasons, from 2018-19 to 2021-22.

Mbappe scored a whopping 28 goals in 35 league appearances last season, helping Les Parisiens to win the league.

