'LFC-Sox-Penguins. Same problems' - Liverpool fans group flys 'FSG Out' protest banner over Anfield during Spurs clash

- FSG Out banner flies over Anfield
- Reds fans protesting over ownership
- Reared head with Liverpool beating Spurs
WHAT HAPPENED? Amid continuing unrest among Liverpool's supporters towards their owners, a banner was flown over Anfield during their game against Tottenham reading 'LFC-Sox-Penguins. Same problems. FSG Out'.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jurgen Klopp's side raced into a 3-0 lead at home to Tottenham, but that wasn't enough to stop a plane that had already been organised from flying over in a clear show of the frustration that supporters are feeling towards Fenway Sports Group.
The American company, founded by John W. Henry, also own Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox and the National Hockey League's Pittsburgh Penguins.
IN A PHOTO: