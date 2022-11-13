Lewandowski: Playing with Messi at Barcelona would be a 'dream'

Robert Lewandowski admitted that it would be his ''dream'' to play with Lionel Messi when asked about the Argentine's possible return to Barcelona.

Lewandowski asked about Messi's Barca return

Admitted playing together would be a dream

Both face off in Group C in Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? In an interview taken with Spanish outlet Marca, Lewandowski revealed how he is adapting to life at Camp Nou, having moved to Barca from Bayern Munich in the summer. The striker was also quizzed on Messi's potential return to Barca from Paris Saint-Germain, with a potential January transfer being mooted, and conceded that he would welcome the chance to line up alongside the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Messi is absolutely brilliant with the amazing passes he plays to the striker," Lewandowski said. "If you think about Messi, he has this brilliant connection with strikers. He knows how to put the ball into the box, between the lines... he's the best in the world at that.

"I don't know what's going on right now, but for a striker, it would be a dream to play with Lionel Messi for sure."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Poland international Lewandowski and Argentina captain Messi will face off against each other in Group C at the World Cup, which also contains Saudi Arabia and Mexico. On the upcoming tournament in Qatar, Lewandowski said: "It's a huge challenge and it's a very tough group - each game will be difficult. I think Argentina with Messi are one of the favourites to win the World Cup. They haven't lost in 30 games; they play well and you can see they are a really good team."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Both players will lead out their respective nations at Qatar 2022:

WHAT NEXT FOR LEWANDOWSKI? Poland's opening match in Group C comes against Mexico on November 22. They will take on Messi's Argentina in their last group game on November 30.