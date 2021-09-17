The striker has been dominant in the Bundesliga, but his manager thinks the Pole could impress in American football as well

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann thinks Robert Lewandowski would be able to play in the NFL and impress as a wide receiver.

The 33-year-old striker has dominated defences in Bundesliga, becoming one of the most feared forwards in world football in helping Bayern to nine consecutive German league championships.

According to Nagelsmann, however, Lewandowski is such a capable all-round sportsman that he would succeed playing in American football too, and not just the European version.

"He could be a good receiver. He is fast and physically strong. In the RedZone he would be perfect to catch a short pass and to make a touchdown," said Nagelsmann on a video link for club broadcaster BayernTV with NFL coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nagelsmann also revealed his fascination with the detailed preparation work done by NFL coaching staff, where players have to memorise more than 500 moves per season.

He said: "If you then have such a game plan as a coach, then the big headlines will come the next day. That is not normal, but I think it is perfect trying to prepare for each situation."

Several European footballers, including Tottenham star Harry Kane and Leicester City title winner Christian Fuchs, have previously expressed interest in becoming kickers in the NFL, using their soccer expertise to kick extra points after a touchdown.

In total, only six former professional footballers have made the switch to gridiron - the most successful was Toni Fritsch, a former Austria international who won three domestic league titles with Rapid Vienna.

He switched to NFL in 1971, aged 26, and went on to play for 12 years in American football with Dallas, San Diego, Houston and New Orleans.

That first season in the NFL, he helped the Dallas Cowboys win the Superbowl, thus making Fritsch the only man to win major titles in both soccer and American football.

