Levi Colwill set for crunch talks with new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino before deciding on future

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill wants Mauricio Pochettino talks before committing to new deal.

Chelsea offer defender new deal

Colwill wants Pochettino talks first

The youngster impressed at Brighton last season

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have offered defender Colwill a new deal to remain at the club, but the 20-year-old wants to talk to new Blues' boss Mauricio Pochettino first before penning a new deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Colwill wants to have talks with the new Chelsea boss in order to see where the Argentine sees Colwill in the pecking order within the squad. The Evening Standard reports that Colwill isn't willing to be a bit-part player next season. Moreover, he will face tough competition from the likes of Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, and Trevoh Chalobah, so Colwill wants assurances over playing time.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Brighton made a club record bid of £40m to keep the player this summer, but the deal was rejected by Chelsea. Pochettino is reportedly an admirer of Colwill's, and this could play a part in the 20-year-old signing a new deal.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)GettyImages

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR COLWILL? It's likely that should talks not go as Colwill would like, then the English defender could look about a permanent move away from Stamford Bridge, with the talented player having plenty of suitors, including Liverpool and Man City.