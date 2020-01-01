'He's good at everything' - Leno names Alisson as Premier League's best goalkeeper

The Brazilian shot-stopper has cemented his status as one of the best in the world since his move from Roma two years ago

goalkeeper Bernd Leno says his counterpart Alisson is the best in the Premier League.

The Brazilian has made a huge impression at Anfield since his record-breaking £65 million ($85m) move from Roma two years ago.

Taking over from Loris Karius following his disastrous performance in the 2018 final, Alisson has helped transform Liverpool’s back line. Jurgen Klopp’s side have only conceded 21 goals in 29 league games this season, with Leicester and the only other sides to manage fewer than 30.

Asked by Soccer AM who was the best keeper in the Premier League, Leno had no doubt.

“For me it's clear, it's Alisson,” the German said. "He's good at everything and his stats are also very good.

"He's played a number of big games for Liverpool and for me it's clear that he's the best goalkeeper at the moment. Liverpool have conceded the fewest goals of any other team in the Premier League this season, and Alisson is largely behind this achievement.”

Liverpool were given a reminder of life without the Brazilian when Alisson was injured for their Champions League defeat to in March.

Deputy keeper Adrian had performed admirably when Alisson was ruled out earlier in the season but, against Atletico, an unconvincing performance contributed to his side’s 3-2 home defeat and exit from the competition.

Alisson seems to have largely overcome comparisons with compatriot Ederson to be the best keeper in the Premier League. Now, along with the likes of Manuel Neuer, Jan Oblak and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, many view him as the best in the world.

Reds legend Bruce Grobbelaar agrees. He told the Liverpool Echo earlier this month: "This chap Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the world today. He has an unbelievable record with his angles. He is the best for that. For me, I look at goalkeepers all the time and I can pick out where the faults are, but he is a fantastic No.1.

"Since myself and a few others like Pepe Reina, we haven't had a goalkeeper who has commanded his area as well as Alisson.”