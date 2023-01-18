Leeds United vs Cardiff City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Leeds United and Cardiff City will engage in a FA Cup third-round replay at Elland Road on Wednesday.
The replay is courtesy of a 2-2 draw earlier this month, where the Whites scored twice in the second half including a late equaliser.
Jesse Marsch's men have since suffered a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, while the Championship side come into the clash on the back of a 1-1 draw against Wigan Athletic.
Leeds United vs Cardiff City date & kick-off time
Game:
Leeds United vs Cardiff City
Date:
January 18, 2023
Kick-off:
2:45pm ET, 7:45pm GMT, 1:15am IST (Jan 19)
Venue:
Elland Road, Leeds
How to watch Leeds Unites vs Cardiff City on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.
ITV4 will be showing the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via ITVX.
The game will not be televised nor streamed in India.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
N/A
UK
ITV4
ITVX
India
N/A
N/A
Leeds United team news & squad
Long-term absentees Archie Gray and Stuart Dallas ought to miss out. Luis Sinisterra, Crysencio Summerville (both ankle injuries) and Adam Forshaw (groin issue) are also out for this game.
There could be some changes from the Villa defeat as new signing Maximilian Wober could get a look-in alongside Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt, while Sonny Perkins may have to be content with a place on the substitutes bench.
Leeds United possible XI: Robles; Kristensen, Wober, Llorente, Firpo; Gyabi, Roca; Aaronson, Greenwood, Gnonto; Gelhardt
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Meslier, Klaesson, Robels
Defenders
Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Cooper, Llorente, Dallas, Struijk, Kristensen, Hjelde, Drameh, Wober
Midfielders
Forshaw, Aaronson, Roca, Summerville, Harrison, Adams, Gyabi, Sinisterra, Klich, Gray
Forwards
Bamford, Moreno, Gelhardt, Greenwood
Cardiff City team news & squad
Joel Bagan is in contention after serving his ban, but Callum O'Dowda may keep his place after his goal against Wigan, while the injured duo of Mahlon Romeo (hamstring) and Jamilu Collins (ACL) will miss out.
Among the expected changes, Andy Rinomhota and Romaine Sawyers may be brought back into the XI, with former Tottenham forward Kion Etete also back from injury to provide an option from the bench.
Cardiff City possible XI: Alnwick; Ng, Kipre, Nelson, O'Dowda; Rinomhota, Wintle; Ojo, Sawyers, Philogene; Davies
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Allsop, Alnwick
Defenders
Nelson, Kipre, Simpson, Denham, Bagan, Ng, Daley-Campbell, Sang
Midfielders
Wintle, Rinomhota, Ralls, Adams, O'Dowda, Colwill, Sawyers, Philogene, Ojo, Whyte
Forwards
Davies, Robinson, Harris, Etete