Leeds United chants: Lyrics & videos to the most popular Elland Road songs

Heading to Championship side Leeds' home ground this season? Here's what you can expect to hear during your trip to Elland Road.

Leeds United are heading towards their 100th anniversary as a club and have won many trophies and titles over time. 

The club are in the second-tier of English football and will push for promotion to the Premier League under new manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds fans are well-known for their chants, often aimed at rivalries both locally and nationally. 

Goal has collected lyrics and videos of some of the chants being sung at Leeds games both home and away. 

Marching On Together

 
Marching On Together!
We're gonna see you win
na na na na na na
We are so proud,
We shout it out loud we love you Leeds! Leeds! Leeds!
 

Glory, Glory, Leeds United

 
Glory, glory Leeds United
Glory, glory Leeds United
Glory, glory Leeds United
They're the greatest football team in all the land
 

All Leeds, aren't we?

 
All Leeds, aren't we?
(repeated)
 

We all love Leeds

 
We all love Leeds
(repeated)

And we play all the way for Leeds United

 
And we play all the way for Leeds United
Elland Road is the only place for us
With heart and soul for the goal that's clearly sighted
We're out to toast each other from that Silver Cup
