Leeds interested in Traore deal as Wolves place £30m pricetag on winger

The Spanish attacker could be on the move after stalling on signing a new contract with his current club

Leeds United are considering a move for Wolves star Adama Traore, Goal understands.

Contract talks between the Spain winger and his club have stalled, attracting the attention of their Premier League rivals.

But the Whites would have to make a significant transfer outlay if they hope to land their target.

Wolves, Leeds... or Liverpool?

Wolves began discussions over a new contract with Traore back in May.

The club were keen to fend off transfer speculation over their star, with Liverpool and Barcelona mentioned as possible destinations.

Despite early progress, however, negotiations have now reached an impasse, raising the possibility that he could move on.

Traore nevertheless remains under contract until 2023, meaning that Wolves are under no obligation to sell one of their prized assets.

Leeds would have to pay up to £30 million to convince the club to sell this summer, while they may face competition from Liverpool, who have also been linked to the player in July.

The bigger picture

A product of Barcelona's La Masia youth academy, Traore left the Liga giants for Aston Villa in 2015 having made just four senior appearances.

He made little impression at Villa Park either and was moved on to Middlesbrough after two season and 12 games.

But the winger found his best football with the Teesiders and then Wolves, where he has been a key first-teamer for the last three years as the club has established itself in the Premier League.

That form also caught the attention of Luis Enrique, who handed him his Spain debut in 2020 and this summer named him to La Roja's Euro 2020 squad.

