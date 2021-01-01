Leeds boss Bielsa apologises for not learning English

The Argentine has communicated via a translator throughout his time in England, which he describes as "one of my big deficits"

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has apologised for not learning to speak English since his arrival at Elland Road in 2018.

Bielsa has established himself as a fan favourite during his three-year reign at Leeds, having guided them back to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years while implementing an all-action, attack-minded style of play.

However, the Argentine's character remains something of a mystery to the media due to the fact he conducts all interviews with the help of a translator, which he has come out to address ahead of his side's trip to Brighton on Saturday.

What was said?

"I owe an apology to those who have to listen to me, that I haven't learned English," Bielsa told reporters. "One of my big deficits through my passage in English football is not to be able to communicate in the language that everybody speaks."

The Leeds manager added: "In one way it debilitates me, the fact that I haven't been able to learn how to speak English. One of the bigger tools that a coach has is to transmit his message through his words.

"One of the things I've dedicated the most time to while I've been a coach is to be able to speak well. If there's something I like to do, and it's taken me a long time, is to the significance and the definition of words and to say in the most simple way, without losing the richness of what I want to say.

"Because it's so difficult for me to talk in Spanish, to express my ideas simply and briefly, the decision I took not to do this in another language that wasn't mine. That's to say, that if I can't say it in Spanish, how can I be able to say it in English? The first one who doesn't believe this explanation is myself, but it's my reality."

Bielsa's contract situation

Bielsa has signed one-year contract extensions at the end of every season he has spent at Leeds so far, but it is not yet known for certain whether he will stay at Elland Road for the 2021-22 campaign.

Club chairman Andrea Radrizzani said he is hopeful that the 65-year-old will commit to fresh terms earlier this week, having seen him inspire the Whites to ninth in the Premier League standings with five games left to play.

However, Bielsa is still keeping his cards close to his chest, as he added: "Any reference to this subject I prefer to make it after the competition has finished. I appreciate the words of the president with regards to my possible continuity.

"But I also agree with what he said that Leeds' prestige is above any others. Due to the solidness of this organisation they have the facility to make correct decisions."

