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Leandro Paredes celebrated a dream fulfilled as Boca Juniors beat Atletico Mineiro 2-0 to win a record third Copa Sudamericana title and hand Juan Roman Riquelme his first international trophy as president. Their triumph in Barranquilla ended an 18-year continental wait for the club.

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Paredes celebrates as Riquelme claims first title

Boca Juniors defeated Atletico Mineiro 2-0 at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez in Barranquilla to become the first three-time Copa Sudamericana champions. Santiago Ascacibar opened the scoring in the 16th minute before Miguel Merentiel struck three minutes into the second half.

The victory ended Boca's 18-year wait for an international trophy since the 2008 Recopa and gave club president Juan Roman Riquelme his first continental crown as an executive. Having won three Copa Libertadores titles in Boca's number 10 shirt as a player, Riquelme now shares continental silverware with the Xeneize from the directors' box.

Paredes hails dream title after returning home

Leandro Paredes captained and drove Boca's campaign after returning to the club, leading CONMEBOL competitions in 2026 with 791 completed passes, 234 final-third passes and 212 line-breaking passes. Speaking to ESPN after the final whistle, Paredes shared his emotion at winning silverware back in Azul y Oro.

"I fulfilled a dream," Paredes said. "I always dreamed of being able to win a title. I only have words of gratitude for the club. Thanks to my children, my family and my friends. Since I was little, I've been taught to compete and win everything possible. I love winning and competing. I'm lucky to achieve important things."

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Riquelme's mid-year reset and Villa's impact

After finishing third in Copa Libertadores Group D, Boca pivoted in June under Riquelme's leadership by appointing former team-mate Rodolfo Arruabarrena as head coach and bringing in players including Sebastian Villa, who assisted Merentiel's second-half goal in Barranquilla. Back in March at the CONMEBOL group draw, Riquelme had already spoken of the pull of continental football, saying: "Playing in the Copa always creates excitement, both in the squad and among our fans."

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Villa also highlighted his joy after helping Boca past O'Higgins, Deportivo Recoleta, Sao Paulo and Vasco da Gama on the way to the final. "I'm very happy, thank God it happened, returning to the club that gave me the opportunity," Villa told ESPN. "I came back with great enthusiasm and a desire for a title. I've won two in a row."

Libertadores return and Recopa await in 2027

Lifting the Copa Sudamericana brings a USD 10,000,000 champions' prize and direct entry into the 2027 Copa Libertadores group stage without qualifying rounds. Boca also earn a berth in the 2027 Recopa against the winner of the November 28 Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Estudiantes de La Plata.

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With the Argentine Cup and domestic league still ahead alongside Villa's recent local title success, Riquelme and Paredes have set the stage for another busy campaign.