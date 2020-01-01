Lampard: Chelsea still not interested in Lyon striker Dembele

The Blues are targeting a goalscorer in the January window but their manager says they won't also be after a new goalkeeper

Frank Lampard has denied that will move for forward Moussa Dembele this month.

The Blues manager was giving his latest update on transfers as he targets an attacking signing in January amid concerns around his side's chance conversion.

Chelsea have been in talks with Edinson Cavani over a loan move in January with the striker pushing to leave . However, Cavani is also interested in joining , who have made a series of offers to the French champions.

The Blues have also been linked with a €40 million (£34m/$44m) move for Dembele in the final hours of the transfer window, despite Lampard previously denying nterest in the international.

Lampard has now once again signalled that Chelsea aren't in for the player who has said himself he would remain in .

“The stories are not true," Lampard said of Dembele before discussing whether Chelsea can convince Cavani to reject Atleti. "I’m not in conversation with Cavani so I can’t tell you that.

"Until anyone’s here or not here and signed somewhere else that’s the only time for me to comment on those situations about whether they’re persuadable or not."

Meanwhile, Olivier Giroud continues to train with Chelsea despite Antonio Conte targeting a reunion with his former striker at .

Inter had hoped to offload their winger Mateo Politano to before signing Giroud but the deal has collapsed and that has, in turn, delayed their talks to sign Giroud.

Lampard was cautious about stating whether Giroud would be involved on Saturday and he was seen leaving the training ground in his car, while the rest of the Blues players got the bus to travel ahead of away in the .

Lampard also said Michy Batshuayi will get his chance to stake his claim for regular football with Giroud in talks to leave Chelsea and Tammy Abraham a major doubt after injuring his ankle.

“He starts tomorrow. Yes, this is a chance for him," Lamapard said of the Belgian. "Part of that has been ... we have seen his breakthrough and the consistency of [Abraham's] game, but yes, this is a chance for him and clearly, he certainly has got to take that chance in terms of his all-round game and goals and his overall performance.

"There have been times this season where he has come on and he has made a difference, and that needs to be consistent.”

Lampard has denied that Chelsea will sign a goalkeeper in January, with pressure mounting on Kepa Arrizabalaga as statistically poor performances have become commonplace.

His save percentage is the second-lowest in the Premier League and the eighth-lowest across the big five European leagues.

Willy Caballero has started all of Chelsea's domestic cup games and Lampard thinks that he could challenge for the starting job.

“That’s where the goalkeeper, I suppose, is a specific position, where it’s quite well known there’s a number one and a number two," he said. "But my choice is to make that choice after the game considering the next game.”

Reece James was also confirmed as an absentee for the trip to the KCOM Stadium with the defender needing more recovery time after injuring the back of his knee against .