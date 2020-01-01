'A very complete performance' - Chelsea are getting into their stride after Burnley win, says Lampard

The Blues manager spoke after his side's comfortable win over the Clarets at Turf Moor as they added goals to their run of clean sheets

Frank Lampard thinks that are growing in confidence after a run of four clean sheets and with back to back wins following their 3-0 away victory at .

Hakim Ziyech, Kurt Zouma and Timo Werner got the goals at Turf Moor for a win which has hauled the Blues up to fourth in the Premier League table and sees them just one point behind top of the table .

It comes after a period of inconsistent displays with poor defending one week and an inability to create the next. Speaking in Lancashire, Lampard was pleased with how his side looked as he switched to a 4-3-3 system for the first time from the start and he thinks that the west Londoners are beginning to build momentum.

“I thought it was a very complete performance," Lampard told reporters after the match. "It’s a tough place to come here and play; they make it very difficult. You know you have to defend your box well, you have to be very strong with the first and second balls.

"I wanted that to be one focus and the other to be to keep developing the way we play on the ball. That is what really pleased me today. Some of the passing and the movement in the team from minute one, to the end of the game was very good.

"It feels like a nice step forward. I keep talking about the work we need to do; we are nowhere near the end of the road with that, so the performance was a really solid win."

Part of the reason for the slow start was a lack of pre-season following reduced time between last year and the new campaign because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lampard has pointed to less time on the training pitch as the reason why his side, with six new signings, haven't quite gelled yet. However, there are increasing signs that it is coming together on that front.

“Certainly we have had good momentum from this week," he continued. "Drawing at , clean sheet, and two performances that are progressing and getting better. I have felt it. Before the start of the season we brought in players, we didn’t have pre-season.

"We haven’t had that working time and the work is happening. I knew we couldn’t throw everything up in the air and it would work perfectly. We are not at the end of the road. But the clean sheets are a great sign of a spine of the team,

"Thiago and Edouard Mendy have massively helped that, but the group, the way we are defending with the mentality, today was really positive on the ball. I’m not going to jump and up and down after a win like this, but it was a really positive day.”

Chelsea's run of three away games has now come to an end. The next two games are at home against in the and in the Premier League.