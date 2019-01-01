Lacazette wins Arsenal Player of the Year award
Alexandre Lacazette has won Arsenal’s Player of the Year award, winning 35 per cent of the votes cast by the London club’s supporters.
The club announced the French striker’s triumph on Friday morning, the day after he scored two goals in their 3-1 Europa League semi-final first leg victory over Valencia.
The statement said that Lacazette’s key interventions in big games this year were the mark of an elite forward.
