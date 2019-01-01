Lacazette wins Arsenal Player of the Year award

The 18-goal French forward has won the gong, voted for by the fans, the day after scoring two in Europa League semi-final first leg win

Alexandre Lacazette has won ’s Player of the Year award, winning 35 per cent of the votes cast by the London club’s supporters.

The club announced the French striker’s triumph on Friday morning, the day after he scored two goals in their 3-1 semi-final first leg victory over .

The statement said that Lacazette’s key interventions in big games this year were the mark of an elite forward.

More to follow...