Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid gathers steam after PSG star gives up €100 MILLION in loyalty bonuses in attempt to join La Liga giants on free transfer next summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe will be free to leave Paris Saint-Germain for nothing when his contract expires at the end of the season. The club were desperate to prevent that from happening, but Spanish outlet AS notes their stance has reportedly softened after the striker agreed to give up around €100 million (£87m) in loyalty bonuses which he would have been owed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe looked set to join Real Madrid in 2022, but a change of heart resulted in him signing a new contract with PSG. However, over the summer it emerged that the final year of his new deal is optional, meaning he can leave in 2024.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? PSG were determined not to let Mbappe leave without receiving a transfer fee. Now that they will recoup some money thanks to Mbappe's decision to forgo his loyalty bonuses, a move to the Bernabeu looks a formality.