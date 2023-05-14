Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid is off again? Los Blancos have no interest in signing PSG star as they believe Vinicius Junior is better

Vinicius Junior's sensational Real Madrid form may block Kylian Mbappe's dream move to the Spanish capital as Los Blancos cool their interest.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe's wish to play for Real Madrid is no secret with the Frenchman coming very close to signing for Los Blancos last year, before renewing his deal with PSG. Recent reports had suggested that the move could be back on, but Vinicius' recent performances may have ended hopes of a deal once again.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazilian has been in scintillating form over the past two years, and his surge to the top of world football has meant Madrid's interest in Mbappe has cooled significantly. According to Marca, not only are Madrid not willing to part with any money for Mbappe's services, the form of Vinicius means the hierarchy believe it would be fruitless to acquire the Frenchman.

AND WHAT'S MORE: There is reportedly a clause in Mbappe's PSG contract that would allow the 24-year-old to terminate his deal in the summer of 2024, which could change Madrid's stance on the transfer. But with Los Blancos on the verge of signing Jude Bellingham, they could be forced to rein in their future spending.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? He is looking to secure his fifth Ligue 1 title with PSG, the only silverware he can still acquire this season.