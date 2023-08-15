'Acting for money' - Kylian Mbappe warned that Real Madrid will move on to Erling Haaland if he signs new contract at PSG

Kylian Mbappe has been warned that Real Madrid will move on to Erling Haaland if the French striker extends his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe set to stay at PSG

Madrid willing to wait until 2024

Warned he must not sign an extension

WHAT HAPPENED? The French forward has been reinstated to the first team after holding constructive talks with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. However, according to reports, there has been no talk of an extension and the player is willing to give up his loyalty bonus to walk away for free next summer. Although PSG still want Mbappe to sign a renewal so that he does not leave for free, it is believed a final agreement is still way off.

However, if Mbappe does make a U-turn, Real Madrid legend Guti has warned that Los Blancos will give up on their pursuit of the forward and instead focus on Manchester City star Haaland.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I want Mbappe to play for Real Madrid. Real cannot afford the luxury of closing the door to such a player," Guti told El Chiringuito. "But if Mbappe extends his contract with PSG, it will show that he is acting for the money. If that happens, Real Madrid will have to opt for Erling Haaland."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid have not signed a top-quality striker after the departure of Karim Benzema and their No. 9 shirt remains vacant. While Carlo Ancelotti has mooted the possibility of spending the 2023-24 campaign without a new No. 9, things could change in the final lap of the transfer window if the Spanish giants struggle for goals without a heavyweight striker.

WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid will be back in action on Saturday against Almeria in La Liga, while Mbappe will look to fire PSG to the three points against Toulouse in Ligue 1 on the same day.