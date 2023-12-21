What is Kylian Mbappe's favourite food? Restaurants, cheat meals & recipes favoured by PSG star

How to eat like Kylian Mbappe, with recipes to try for his favourite dish and restaurants to visit when you get a chance.

The PSG superstar has long looked primed to be the defining superstar of football's coming decade and follow in the footsteps of GOATs Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to take over the mantle of being the best in the sport.

And rightly so! he already has one World Cup trophy and a place in history to his name after becoming the first player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final in Qatar.

As one of the most electrifying players on the planet, Mbappe has captured the imagination of football fans worldwide with his blistering speed, mazy skills, and incredible goal-scoring abilities.

Defenders are terrified of his lightning-fast speed and agility. His ability to shift direction rapidly and accelerate swiftly offers him a clear advantage. His explosiveness allows him to burst past defenders with ease and cover ground quickly. Needless to say, his physical prowess is a result of his well-structured workout routine, and commendable diet choices.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Kylian Mbappe's eating habits, including his favourite food, restaurant and cheat meals.

What is Kylian Mbappe's favourite food to eat?

There would appear to be one particular food that Mbappe has enjoyed throughout his life: Spaghetti Carbonara. which is a classic Roman pasta dish made with spaghetti, eggs, freshly-grated Pecorino Romano cheese, and bacon. The PSG star also enjoys other pasta dishes, such as spaghetti bolognese and pesto pasta.

Pasta, in general, is very popular amongst footballers. It's the perfect food for athletes for a variety of reasons that originate from the same concept: it is healthy and it has many benefits, such as reducing anxiety levels. They are good to have before an afternoon training session or even a match, because they will help calm the nerves.

It's also an extremely versatile food, so athletes can take it with many healthy foods such as vegetables, salads, meat or fish. Another benefit of pasta for athletes is its easy digestion as it doesn't make you feel heavy and bloated.

Not to mention, it's an excellent source of Glucose, which is the main fuel of the body so, if a pro-footballer does not eat enough, their body will not have the energy it needs to finish training sessions or competitions. After physical exercise, it is important to replenish our glucose reserves to help the muscles recover.

How to make Spaghetti Carbonara- step-by-step recipe

List of ingredients:

Spaghetti: spaghetti is the classic pasta to use, but feel free to use your favorite pasta.

spaghetti is the classic pasta to use, but feel free to use your favorite pasta. Eggs

Cheese: A high quality Pecorino Romano cheese is recommended. Pecorino is a salty sheep's milk cheese that has an intense flavor. If you can’t find it, freshly grated Parmesan cheese will work as well.

Olive Oil

Bacon or Pancetta: use thick-cut bacon for the best flavor. You can also use pancetta or Guanciale, which is a salty cured pork product made from pork jowls.

use thick-cut bacon for the best flavor. You can also use pancetta or Guanciale, which is a salty cured pork product made from pork jowls. Garlic: For extra flavor.

For extra flavor. Salt and Black Pepper

Parsley

How to make:

Cook pasta in a large non-stick saucepan of boiling water for about 8-10 minutes or until al dente. While the water is boiling, heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the bacon or pancetta and cook slowly until it turn light brown. Add the garlic and cook another minute, then turn off the heat and put the and garlic into a large bowl. While the pasta is cooking, make the sauce. In a small container, whisk the eggs and cheese together until there are no clumps. Add the drained pasta, and make sure it is still hot so it will cook the eggs. Toss the pasta with tongs until the pasta is well coated in the bacon fat. Remove heat. Pour the egg/cheese mixture over the pasta, whisking quickly until the eggs thicken. Make sure you do this off the heat and quickly, so the eggs don’t scramble. Add a little bit of the reserved starchy pasta water and toss until desired consistency is reached. Sprinkle salt, fresh ground pepper, and parsley. Serve immediately while the pasta is still hot. You can have salad alongside it as well.

Which restaurants does Kylian Mbappe eat at?

Born and raised in Bondy, a suburb of Paris, Mbappe has spent almost all his life in the city apart from a two-year period playing for Monaco.

Only the best food will do for Mbappe, who aims to become the world's best footballer. Paris boasts nine three Michelin-star restaurants, including the exclusive Alain Ducasse restaurant in the Hotel Plaza Athenee, L'Espadon at The Ritz, and the healthy-eaters' choice, Arpege. Set menus that can cost around £500-per-person at those places.

Although he has the pick of some the finest restaurants around, his favourite eatery is the Italian restaurant CANTINA CHIC on the Champs-Elysées, located just a hundred meters from the Arc de Triomphe. Not only Mbappe, it's a go-to hunch spot for the most of PSG's first-team stars.

"It's like an annex of PSG", said the owner of the restaurant Mehdi Abdelhedi, who shares a close bond with his special clients such as Mbappe.

"The place is identified with me. If it was a boss who was 60-70 years old, it wouldn't be the same. We can go clubbing together, go shopping together. They come to eat but also for a chat. We have the same areas of interest," the 36-year-old restaurateur explains.

"They have never looked at the menu or opened the menu. Each time, I ask them if they want fish or meat: 'Tell me what you don't like and then let me do.'" said Abdelhedi.

Mbappe shares a close friendship bond with teammate Achraf Hakimi, and the duo have been spotted together enjoying meals at famous restaurants in Madrid and Morocco.

A self-confessed NBA fan, the 25-year-old more often than not pays a visit to Asian fusion restaurant Sei Less in New York whenever he makes the trip to the States secretly to watch live basketball games. The trendy eatery, located at 156 West 38th St, has become a destination for A-list athletes, actors, and hip-hop artists, and its signature dish is peanut-sauce-covered chicken satay.

Does Kylian Mbappe eat cheat meals or junk food?

Cheat meals are often a common indulgence for professional athletes, even football GOATs such as Ronaldo and Messi have go-to cheat foods. Mbappe, even on a cheat day, shows the discipline that's allowed him to stay fit and hit top sprint speeds in matches regularly. The Frenchman eats a clean diet nearly all the time, rice, fish, lean meats, etc.

While Pasta may be deemed by some as a low-nutrient, high-calorie processed food falling into the category of "junk food," it's essential to recognise its versatility and advantages. When prepared thoughtfully, Pasta transforms into a wholesome and balanced dietary choice, offering a valuable source of energy, fiber, and essential nutrients.