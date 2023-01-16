Kylian Mbappe contract: How much does PSG star earn & when does the deal expire?

Kylian Mbappe is now widely regarded as the world's most valuable footballer, but exactly how much does the PSG and France superstar get paid?

Over the last 15 years, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have commanded the limelight, with Neymar also being one of the most high-profile players to grab the attention of fans and even neutrals.

But, the future seemingly belongs to Kylian Mbappe, and his exploits at the 2022 World Cup have confirmed his place as the heir to Messi's crown as the best player on the planet.

Mbappe, who won the World Cup at just 19, finished as the top scorer of the tournament in Qatar with eight goals, and his total tally of World Cup goals stands at 12, equal to Pele. What's even more impressive is that four of those have arrived in finals. Nobody else, not even Pele, has that many.

And that's not mentioning his incredible trophy-laden club career so far. Surely, the records are stacking up for Mbappe and undoubtedly there are more to come.

Only time will tell how many more records Mbappe will shatter before he calls time on his career one day.

Needless to say, he earns a king’s ransom for his services and is one of, if not the top earners in European football as his latest PSG contract ripples through the football economy - but how does it stack up?

With said discussions in mind, when will the record-breaking Frenchman next become available and how much is his take-home pay? GOAL takes a look at…

How much does Kylian Mbappe earn at PSG?

As alluded to above, Mbappe is one of the highest-paid footballers and sportspersons in the world right now, even though he denies it when it’s suggested that his commitment to PSG was inspired by money.

The 24-year-old PSG star was recently the subject of a protracted, headline-making tug-of-war between his hometown club and mighty Real Madrid, football's most famous and decorated entity.

Mbappe was approaching free agency, and, for many, his choice between staying in Paris and leaving for Madrid, or between beleaguered Ligue 1 and La Liga, seemed a foregone conclusion, i.e his touted dream move to Santiago Bernabeu.

However, as it turned out, Mbappe stunned the football world and stayed put in Paris and become the focal point of PSG’s ambitious project, which is backed by Qatar’s near-bottomless sovereign wealth fund.

The new deal was only signed when French president Emmanuel Macron stepped in to salvage the domestic league’s fading stature among Europe’s elite, with Mbappe currently serving as the face of the country's football.

Details have since surfaced about the incredible lengths Les Parisiens' uber-rich owners went to in order to persuade Mbappe to extend his stay with them until at least 2025.

According to a report in The New York Times (via Marca), Mbappe will be paid a whopping €630m over the course of his new contract. It is a sum which they claim makes it the biggest contract in football history.

His basic wage is reported to be €6m per month, which is lowered to a relatively modest €2.7m after tax.

Mbappe's contract is said to include several clauses, but no performance bonuses, such as those for winning the Champions League or the Ballon d'Or.

Among those clauses contains an eye-watering €180m signing-on bonus spread over three years that will be paid in full even if the player leaves.

He will also receive a staggering €70m loyalty payment to be banked at the end of the season that will rise every year - with it even suggested that Mbappe's lucrative contract takes up a quarter of the team's entire wage bill, and he will have 'full control' over PSG's sporting project.

It's fair to say PSG lobbied hard to keep him and really pushed the boat out to tie him down to fresh terms. But, in reality, the Frenchman is an asset worth fighting for.

Of course, Mbappe is one of the world's best footballers, but his worth extends beyond what he can do on the pitch. He is now a worldwide recognised face, making him one of the most marketable assets in sports, which is worth its weight in gold for the state-owned club.

When does Kylian Mbappe's contract at PSG expire?

Mbappe put pen to paper on a bumper three-year contract to extend his stay at Parc des Princes back in May 2022, amid rumours of a potential summer move to Real Madrid. His current contract is set to expire in June 2025.

His contract also contains the option of a further two-year stay. But that can only be triggered by the 2022 World Cup Golden boot winner himself.

While many expected speculation involving his future to stop after inking the deal, those rumours have returned just months later after he was seemingly left feeling "betrayed" by the club's owners.

In early October, a flurry of reports (brandished as "completely false" by Mbappe's camp) claimed that he has already grown frustrated by PSG's failure to keep promises about tactics and player personnel, and that he's seeking an exit as early as January, despite his astronomical salary.

While the rumours of an out-of-the-blue exit have cooled down in recent weeks, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Mbappe toying with the idea of leaving Paris again in the future.

He will get paid regardless, and he’ll be a free agent again at just 26. That gravitas of Real Madrid has always enticed Mbappe. Since adolescence, he had dreamt about donning Madrid's famous white.

This is a boy who at the age of 13, took a trip to the Spanish capital to train and meet his idols, forward Cristiano Ronaldo, whose face adorned the walls of his bedroom, and France icon Zinedine Zidane. So, it'll be interesting to see if Real Madrid come back for him in the near future.

Nevertheless, Mbappe continues to deliver despite the pressure he faces both on and off the pitch, which will only skyrocket his stock even further.

Despite all the honours he’s won and goals he’s scored, the French hitman is only now coming into his prime at the age of 24, and he could rule over the footballing world for many years to come.